Public thwart robbery attempt at Klang jewellery shop

The suspects smashed the glass display counter before escaping with the jewellery. — File picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Feb 23 — An attempted robbery at a jewellery shop at a shopping mall in Bukit Tinggi, Klang near here yesterday was thwarted when one of the two suspects was caught red-handed by members of the public.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said in the 10pm incident, the shop workers were preparing to close the premises when the two male suspects, armed with hammers barged in.

“The suspects then smashed the glass display counter before escaping with the jewellery,” he said in a statement here today.

Shamsul Amar said mall goers who saw the incident immediately gave chase and managed to nab one of the suspects, about 20 metres from the shop.

The 19-year-old suspect was nabbed with the stolen items, he said adding that efforts were underway to track down the other suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang and armed robbery. — Bernama