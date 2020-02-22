MySalam registration, claim process hassle-free, says beneficiary

The fast registration and easy claim process for the mySalam takaful health protection scheme was a blessing for Zulkifli Abdul Hamid when he almost lost his source of income due to an eye stroke last November. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Feb 22 — The fast registration and easy claim process for the mySalam takaful health protection scheme was a blessing for Zulkifli Abdul Hamid when he almost lost his source of income due to an eye stroke last November.

Zulkifli, 42, who came to know about the scheme while he was hospitalised for six days at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, signed up for the scheme through the online portal www.mysalam.com.my in December and submitted his claim for the RM50 daily hospitalisation income replacement.

“I did not expect the RM300 claim to be approved that fast as the money was deposited into my bank account the following month,” he told Bernama when met at his home at Pokok Sena near here recently.

The father-of-three, who supports his family by selling food at night and morning markets said the claim procedure was simple adding that he was now waiting for approval of the one-off RM8,000 cash payment under mySalam critical illness benefit.

“The mySalam scheme has helped ease my burden, the extra money was a great help as I do not get fixed income,” said Zulkifli whose seven-year-old child has autism.

Meanwhile, rubber tapper, Mohd Yusof Awang, 47, said he would register his wife who has been diagnosed with stage 4 skin cancer, for the mySalam scheme.

He said although his 41-years-old wife has yet to sign up for the scheme, he was confident that it would help ease the family’s burden.

“I will register her as soon as possible and will get the hospital to assist me with the application.” he added.

The mySalam scheme initiated by the Pakatan Harapan government provides free health insurance and takaful protection for both recipients and non-recipients of the Cost of Living Aid, against 45 critical illnesses.

The critical illnesses include stroke, cancer, kidney failure, end-stage lung disease, end-stage liver failure, deafness, blindness, paralysis and loss of speech. — Bernama