Mere speculation, aide says after report on Mat Sabu’s riposte to Bersatu in Pakatan meet

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are seen during a press conference after the Pakatan Harapan President Council Meeting at Yayasan Perdana Foundation February 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― Any reports on Mohamad Sabu’s purported remarks during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council meeting last night are merely speculation and did not directly quote him, his political secretary Mohd Azhar Mat Dali said today.

However, the aide to the Parti Amanah Negara president known as Mat Sabu did not specify which remarks he was referring to.

“As we like to emphasise, all of the writings that quoted Mohamad Sabu's name are speculative and did not come from Mohamad Sabu.

“Mohamad Sabu always upholds the principle of confidentiality of the meeting and did not disseminate any details of last night's discussion to the public or the media,” he said in a statement.

This comes as Malaysiakini reported this morning, quoting anonymous sources, that Mohamad had retorted to an alleged threat by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to quit Pakatan Harapan should Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad continues to be pressured to hand over the prime minister post to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Mohamad had reportedly replied that Amanah is used to being in the opposition.

The report has not been confirmed by any of the top leaders in the meeting so far.

Last night, the Council gave its full confidence in Dr Mahathir to set the exact date to hand over the government to Anwar.

Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad also said this morning that PH parties have unanimously agreed not to make any demands or put pressure on Dr Mahathir over the power transition.

Khalid insisted that all leaders of the component parties unanimously agreed for Dr Mahathir to determine the date for the power transition.