Ringleader, members of AYT 99 gang charged in Klang court

Bail was not allowed to the 12 men, all of whom were represented by lawyers, while April 17 was fixed for the next mention of the case. — Reuters pic

KLANG, Feb 18 — The ringleader of organised criminal gang, ’Ayahanda Yie Tiger 99’, was charged in the Sessions Court here, for being a member of the group, and for possessing firearms and bullets without a valid licence or permit.

Also charged were 11 other gang members, for the offence of being members of an organised criminal group.

Three separate charges were read out against the alleged ringleader, Masyre Mohamed Narizan, 39, who was brought before judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain.

Under the first charge made in accordance with section 130V (1) of the Penal Code, Masyre is accused of being a member of an organised criminal group at premises on Jalan Sentul, in Pandamaran here between May 2017 and January 22 this year.

The second charge made in accordance with section 7 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, alleges that the ringleader possessed three pistols without a valid licence or permit - the pistols comprise a CAL.45 Star Eibar Spain, a Taurus 9MM and a CZ75 Compact.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at a house on Jalan Seri Tanjung 16, Taman Sri Andalas here at about 2.30pm on Jan 31 this year.

The third charge made in accordance with section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, alleges that Masyre possessed eight live bullets of the ‘SME 9MM’ type and four live bullets of the ‘S&B.45 auto’ type, without a valid licence or permit. The date, time and location of this offence are identical to that of the second offence.

The 11 other gang members comprise Azukismi Che Abdullah, 40; Nik Arzahar Nik Mat, 39; Mohd Azizan Ibrahim, 43; W Mohd Ihsan W [email protected] Husin, 34; Mohd Faizal Ramli, 31; Muhamad Fakhrurazi Ali, 33; Nuriasbat Mohd Maamon, 43; Mohamad Shafriq Mohamed Ali, 28; Rustam Tanni, 39; Mohamad Noor Helmie Zainal Abidin, 40; and Mohamad Japri Abu Samah, 37.

They face a charge identical to the first charge read out against Masre.

Of all three offences Masre has been charged with, the second carries the stiffest penalty comprising the death sentence or life imprisonment and whipping of six strokes at a minimum.

Bail was not allowed to the 12 men, all of whom were represented by lawyers, while April 17 was fixed for the next mention of the case.

No plea was recorded as the case will be transferred to the High Court. — Bernama