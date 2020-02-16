Penang CM: Sungai Muda water level to sustain until monsoon season

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the next monsoon season would likely raise the water level. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 16 — The Penang government needs to ensure that the Sungai Muda water level to sustain until the arrival of the monsoon season.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said that the next monsoon season was expected to arrive between March and April in order to raise the water level in Sungai Muda.

“When the water level at Sungai Muda drops to below its normal level, we have to obtain water supply from the Mengkuang Dam,” he told reporters here.

On Feb 14, the Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP) issued a third water alert, announcing that Kedah’s Muda Dam could no longer support the Sungai Muda water level during the dry season as the dam’s capacity was recorded at 7.44 per cent.

Earlier, Chow attended the presentation ceremony of appointment letters to 40 Women and Family Development Committee (JPWK) members, organised by the Penang Women’s Development Corporation (PWDC). — Bernama