Report: Normah Ishak named Malaysia’s first female counter-terrorism chief

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had confirmed Normah Ishak’s promotion when contacted. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Normah Ishak has been named principal assistant director of Special Branch’s Counter Terrorism Division, Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post (SCMP) has reported.

Her appointment, which came into effect yesterday, makes her Malaysia’s first female counterterrorism chief.

SCMP said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had confirmed Normah’s promotion when contacted.

He described her as “gutsy, brainy, highly qualified and an experienced officer of very high integrity and an excellent commander”.

The post had been left vacant after Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay was promoted to Johor police chief, effective March 6.

Normah, who joined the police force in December 1991, had been Ayob Khan’s deputy since 2016.