Najib and family’s inspection of items seized by MACC postponed on security concerns

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on February 13, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The inspection of seized goods by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his family, scheduled to take place today, was postponed due to security issues, with the High Court here instructing the prosecution to file its postponement application by Monday at the latest.

Earlier in proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Harris Ong Mohd Jeffery Ong informed judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that the prosecution would be applying for an extension of time before implementing a Feb 3 court order allowing Najib, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and their daughter Nooryana Najwa, to physically inspect goods seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on May 17, 2018.

The goods are alleged to be connected with the misappropriation of funds from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

As per previous discussions between the prosecution and the defence, the inspection of goods was supposed to have taken place at Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today, where they were stored, said Harris, adding:

“However, we received a call from Bank Negara authorities yesterday evening, informing us that the inspection could not be conducted due to security reasons.”

On Feb 3 this year, Justice Mohamed Zaini had ordered the prosecution to allow Najib, Rosmah and Nooryana to physically inspect the goods, with conditions that the inspection should be conducted at premises determined by the prosecution; that the inspection could only be conducted once; and that the inspection should be conducted within two weeks of the court order.

The Feb 3 court order was in response to a motion filed by Najib on July 18 last year, to receive a detailed description of the goods, along with colour photographs of the goods, while Rosmah and Nooryana had made an application to physically inspect the items.

The applications had been filed on the basis that a portion of the goods seized had been separated from their original packaging and this had hampered the identification of the goods.

In court today, Justice Mohamed Zaini fixed Feb 17 to hear the prosecution’s application for an extension of time in reference to the inspection of goods.

Among the goods seized are 315 bags of various luxury brands, 14 wrist watches, and 27 pairs of shoes of various brands, as well as cash in various currencies including RM537,000, Pound Sterling 320,500, Sri Lankan Rupee 2,870,000 and RM187,750 in old currency. — Bernama



