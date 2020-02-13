No confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, state health director clarifies

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUCHING, Feb 13 — The Sarawak Health Department today dismissed as fake a post on social media claiming that two cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in the state.

Dr Chin Zin Hing said Sarawak is still free of the virus.

“As of yesterday, a total of 76 Patient Under Investigation (PUI) cases for Covid-19 investigation have been reported in Sarawak,” he said, adding that out of the total, 59 tested negative while the results for the remaining 17 cases are still pending.

He urged the public, especially netizens, to stop posting fake news on Covid-19 on social media as it could create panic in the state.

He said people should always refer to official statements, such as those issued by the prime minister, deputy prime minister, health minister and director-general of health on the virus situation in the country, and Sarawak in particular.

Separately, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the state is ready with its facilities, strategies, logistics, doctors, nurses and other health workers in combating any possible spread of Covid-19 to the state.

He said that the Health Department would make available additional thermal scanners at Kuching International Airport, Sibu Airport, Bintulu Airport and Miri Airport as well as the Immigration, Custom, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex at Sungai Tujoh in Limbang.

Yesterday, he attended a briefing by doctors and senior representatives from the Health Department, Sarawak General Hospital, Institute of Community Medicine of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and State Security and Enforcement Unit.

Uggah said more doctors and other medical personnel including those from other units and disciplines are being trained to handle any situation.

“Their training started in the middle of last month,” he said, adding that the proposed quarantine centre at the state Public Health College in Kota Sentosa is almost ready to take in any Covid-19 cases.

He said more health declaration forms will be sent to ICQS at Sungai Tujoh on the Brunei side to ease the long queue.