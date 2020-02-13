More than 100,000 new jobs created in the private sector in 2019

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin, in a statement today, said 49.2 per cent of the jobs were in the service sector, followed by construction (21.4 per cent) and manufacturing (18.4 per cent). — Picture Marcus Pheong

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — A total of 104,000 new jobs were created out of the total 8.7 million jobs the private sector in 2019, according to the Employment Statistics Fourth Quarter 2019.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin, in a statement today, said 49.2 per cent of the jobs were in the service sector, followed by construction (21.4 per cent) and manufacturing (18.4 per cent).

“The rate of the jobs filled was 97.7 per cent, while the vacancy rate was 2.3 per cent, with the number of vacancies recorded at 198,000 (out of the total of 8.7 million jobs),” he said.

He said the highest rate of vacancies was reported in the manufacturing sector at 55.3 per cent, followed by services (18.8 per cent), agriculture (14.3 per cent), construction (11.5 per cent) and mining and quarrying (0.1 per cent).

For the fourth quarter of 2019, he said 51.6 per cent of the jobs were in the service sector, followed by manufacturing (26.4 per cent) (15.4 per cent) agriculture (5.6 per cent) and mining and quarrying (1.0 per cent).

Mohd Uzir said jobs in the skilled categories increased by 19,000 to 2.1 million (24.3 per cent) from the fourth quarter of 2018, with 97.7 per cent of the jobs filled and 2.3 per cent vacancies, involving 48,000 jobs.

He said the semi-skilled category registered a rise of 96,000 jobs to 5.4 million jobs, which was 62.4 of the total jobs.

“The rate of filled jobs for this category was (semi-skilled) was 98 per cent, while the vacancy rate was two per cent,” he added.

As for jobs in low-skilled category, he said it went up by 5,000 to 1.2 million (13.3 per cent), with the rate of filled jobs at 96.4 per cent and 3.6 per cent in vacancy rate. — Bernama