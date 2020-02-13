Health Ministry: Penang ICU patient died of septic shock, not Covid-19

Passengers wear masks at a Light Rail Transit station in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 13 — A patient admitted to a Penang hospital for flu-like symptoms died from septic shock totally unrelated to the 2019 novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the Health Ministry clarified today.

The ministry stressed that the patient had tested negative for the virus that has broken out worldwide, dismissing a news report by a Chinese vernacular daily earlier today.

“A clinical sample was taken from the patient after the patient was warded in the ICU due to pneumonia and the sample was sent to the Institute of Medical Research and test results confirmed the patient was negative for Covid-19,” it said in a statement this evening.

“The patient did not visit China or had any close contact with patients who had tested positive with Covid-19.

“The patient died on February 12 due to septic shock with multi organ failure complicated with cardiogenic shock,” it added.

Earlier today, China Press published an article titled “First case? A patient died of Covid-19 after being admitted to a hospital in Penang for flu symptoms”, which the Health Ministry dismissed as untrue.

The ministry detailed that the patient first sought treatment at a hospital in Penang on February 10 for a cough and swelling on both legs and was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition worsened.

It said the patient was also under treatment for other chronic health issues

The ministry assured the public that it is constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the country.

It urged the public to get verified information about Covid-19 from its official website or by calling the hotlines: 03-88810200, 03-88810600, 03-88810700.

Malaysia’s total Covid-19 cases to date is 19. The latest, recorded today, is of a 39-year-old woman from China who arrived here on January 25 with four other people from Wuhan city.

Covd-19 cases in Malaysia involve 13 Chinese citizens and six Malaysians, with three of the patients already discharged following their recovery.

Of the 19 cases, nine were classified as Patient-Under-Investigation, eight under close contact, and two cases who are Malaysians brought back from abroad through humanitarian missions.

Close contact tracing has identified 223 individuals in relation to the patients, with further tracing activity being conducted.