Don’t be short-sighted, Johor Amanah leader tells council of professors pushing for Parliament’s dissolution

Johor Amanah think tank head Mohd Zuhan Mohd Zain said National Council of Professors‘ (MPN) statement yesterday calling for the government to dissolve the Parliament was made without considering the long-term negative effects. — Picture by Amni Jagat

JOHOR BARU, Feb 13 — The National Council of Professors’ (MPN) should consider the impact of their proposal to dissolve the Dewan Rakyat as an answer to the power transition debate, a senior Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader said today.

Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) think tank head Mohd Zuhan Mohd Zain said MPN’s recent call did not take into the long-term effect on the country’s administration into account or the possibility of a recurring dilemma in future.

“MPN should consider the negative impact of their statement rather than just talking on the basis of having only limited information.

“From the economic point of view, MPN should come up with ideas rather than criticising the current government’s weaknesses,” Mohd Zuhan told Malay Mail.

Yesterday, the MPN suggested dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for fresh polls as a way out for the PH government in the ongoing row over its leadership transition from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Mohd Zuhan, who is also the Johor Amanah treasurer, said the PH government needs to be given the opportunity to correct the situation first.

“Give the PH government a chance to correct the situation before throwing in such unreasonable ideas,” said Mohd Zuhan.

He advised MPN to avoid acting emotionally as befitting their status as intellectuals.

Mohd Zuhan, who is also the Kluang Municipal Council councillor, added that the country’s economy has been improving and the government’s efforts today are to make regional countries as a strategic partner.

He added that the government’s efforts to assist the people can be seen by the lowering of toll rates as well as regulating palm oil prices to remain stable.

“In addition, we can see the government’s offer in education which has begun to take the jawi approach that was not resolved before, while solving the issue of teachers’ placement.

“They need to have an insightful approach and not just give empty talks on administrative matters. The pending issue related to the transition of power has not caused any problems and it must be done in a positive way,” he said.

Mohd Zuhan also accused MPN of being biased in its opinions.

PH has presented a succession plan that would see Anwar take over from Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

It had been initially presented as happening within two years of the general election but it was later revealed that there is no formal agreement on when it must happen.

The lack of any formal timeline has led to incessant speculation, rumours, and intrigue about the transition, forcing both Dr Mahathir and Anwar to repeatedly insist that the promised transition will take place.

Most recently, it was reported that PAS lawmakers along with some in Umno and PKR allegedly signed statutory declarations backing Dr Mahathir to stay on, in a purported bid to foil the plan for Anwar to take over.



