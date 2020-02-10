Penang DAP rep rubbishes claim party’s leaders, exco linked to alleged drug trafficker

The DAP logo is pictured at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 5, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Komtar assemblyman Teh Lai Heng has denied allegations that DAP and the Penang state government are linked to a man charged with drug trafficking on January 30.

In a statement today, the political secretary to the Penang chief minister said there was no basis to these allegations made through social media platforms against the state government and DAP.

"The chief minister (Chow Kon Yeow) was only present at the launch of the said headquarters on September 14, 2019 as obliging to an invite by the company owners who managed to produce eco-friendly products using coconut husks, which can contribute to protecting the environment and is in-line with the state government's direction of transforming Penang into a 'green' state," said Teh.

Further clarifying, Teh said the man in question only became the largest shareholder of the company in November 2019, two months after the launch ceremony attended by the chief minister and two state executive councillors.

"Therefore, the act of associating the state government and DAP leadership with the individual's activities is completely malicious, and it is slander," he said.

Allegations against the Penang state government and DAP leaders were made on a website and distributed through Facebook and the Telegram messaging service.

On January 30, eight men, including a chairman of two public-listed companies, were charged with drug trafficking at the Magistrate Court in Bukit Mertajam.

Ooi Chieng Sim, an executive director of Heng Huat Resources Group Bhd and ATTA Global Group Bhd, was among them.

The Edge reported that the eight were charged with trafficking 4,980 grammes of methamphetamine at a warehouse on the right side of ATTA Global's premises at the Perai Industrial Estate at about 10.30am on January 16.

Apart from Ooi, the others accused include Jackson Boh Khim Hean, China national Wang Yong and Myanmar nationals Aung Soe Thu, Soe Min Aung, Aung Kyaw Thu, Than Zaw Oo and Tun Ye.

All eight were charged under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and face the death penalty or a life sentence if convicted.



