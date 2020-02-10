Mask makers agree to increase output, says minister

A sales assistant arranges boxes of face masks at a Pharmhouse Pharmacy outlet in Setia Alam January 28,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Manufacturers of face masks have agreed to increase their production to meet the high demand for the product in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV) infection, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the decision was made during a meeting between the ministry and the industry players, including face mask manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and retailers.

“Checks and visits at the face mask factories have also been conducted to see the production process and to ask them to increase their production,” he said in a statement here today.

The ministry, he said, would continue to work with the industry players to address any problems in ensuring there would be adequate supply to meet the demand from consumers.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry had issued compound notices involving fine of RM57,400 and seizures worth RM4,255.50 during inspection for face masks since Jan 21 until yesterday.

“A total of 2,103 premises were inspected and 17 types of offences were detected, with 14 cases recorded for selling above the ceiling price and three cases for failing to display the price tag,” he said, adding that enforcement officers from the ministry would intensify checks to prevent traders from taking advantage of the current situation to hike the price of face masks. — Bernama