Local man is latest coronavirus positive case in Malaysia, bringing total to 18

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 Feb — Another positive case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was reported involving a 31-year-old local man with history of travelling to China, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the man who worked in Macau, China returned to Malaysia on February 1.

Dr Hisham said the man, who started feeling ill and coughing on February 3, went to a clinic for treatment and was given medication on February 4 and 6.

“On February 7, he was still not well and went to seek treatment at a Health Clinic and on the same day, he was referred to Banting Hospital, Selangor, for examination and treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He said following examination, the man was diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital before further investigation found that he had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and required intensive monitoring.

“He was then immediately referred to Sungai Buloh Hospital. The hospital has begun treatment and is conducting further examination on him. Clinical samples of the patient have been taken and on February 9, he was confirmed positive with 2019-nCoV, he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Selangor Health Department and the Kuala Langat District Health Office had been informed to investigate, including detect close contact detection as well as take prevention and control measures.

He also advised residents in Banting to stay calm as the Health Ministry had taken appropriate action and would inform on the latest developments.

As of yesterday, the total number of coronavirus infection in the country was 17 cases.

This involved seven cases among patients under investigation for infection, eight cases of close contacts and two cases among Malaysians brought home by the Humanitarian Aid Mission.

The Health Ministry urged the public to call the National CPRC hotline at 03-88810200, 03-88810600 or 03-88810700 for more information on the occurrence of a disease. — Bernama

