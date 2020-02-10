LED maker Dialight Penang opens new RM4.14m plant

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow signs the plaque during the opening ceremony of Dialight Penang Plant in Juru February 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Feb 10 — Leading LED products manufacturer, Dialight Penang Sdn Bhd, opened its new RM4.14 million (USD2.5 million) today as part of its expansion project.

The new facility covers 90,000 sq ft, more than double the size of its previous plant of 40,000 sq ft.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, at the opening ceremony of the new facility, said Dialight has been in Malaysia for almost 10 years and this expansion signified the company’s commitment to continue its production here.

“I am confident that Dialight’s expansion signifies not only the company’s ongoing commitment to the region but continuing strength in meeting the growing global demand for innovative LED solutions,” he said.

He said the new facility now employs more than 200 employees with significant room for future growth.

“I hope the company will not face disruptions and continue to reach consumers in a timely fashion,” he said.

He added that there was a rising concern over how the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) will impact Penang’s economy and the industries based here.

He said the state and federal governments are monitoring the situation closely and hope that the impact will be minimal.

Dialight’s Operations Asia Pacific Managing Director and Vice President Malcolm Lee said the company has been manufacturing LED and Opto-electronics in Penang since 2012.

“As a thriving industry hub, we believe Penang is strategically located in one of the region’s most successful free industrial zones which presents Dialight with excellent manufacturing capabilities and logistical infrastructure enabling us to meet faster production and delivery times of our cutting-edge range of LED lighting fixtures,” he said.

He said the new facilities houses the engineering unit, production, customer service, training, engineering development and testing of new products.

“Last year, we launched three new products in the market and this year we will be focusing on the Zone 1 Glass Reinforced Polyester (GRP) Linear, the bulkhead and the floodlight, all to be made here in our new facility,” he said.