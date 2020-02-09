Couple detained for suspected child abuse in Penang

A woman from Ampang Jajar here was detained by police today on suspicion of physically abusing her step-daughter. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 9 — A woman from Ampang Jajar here was detained by police today on suspicion of physically abusing her step-daughter.

Police also picked up the 11-year-old girl’s father at the family home after receiving call from a local non-governmental organisation on the matter.

Malaysian Tamilar Kural president David Marshel said the NGO informed police about a possible abuse case following complaints from the victim’s neighbours at 12.30pm today.

“The neighbours said they often hear the girl crying, and she was always seen with bruises on her face.

“Upon arriving at the victim’s house, her father and stepmother tried to prevent us from entering and warned us not to meddle in the family’s matter. However, they gave in when the police came over,” he told reporters after lodging a police report regarding the incident here today.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the victim is now undergoing treatment and checkup at the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

“Doctors confirmed that the girl had new and old injuries, including bruises on her face, eyes, hands, and body,” he said.

The 38-year-old woman and the child’s father, 36, are being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) Child Act 2001. — Bernama