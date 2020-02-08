Sarawak CM: GPS focused on state affairs, not who will be next PM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks to reporters in Kuching May 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Feb 8 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not get involved in the debate over whether Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should remain as prime minister or if he should make way for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to take the lead, its chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said tonight.

“We are independent. We don’t take sides, but when the day comes for the national interest, that is the time we decide.

“We have to decide properly after careful study (for any invitation),” the chief minister said at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Sibu branch’s Chap Goh Mei gathering here.

“Now, they know the value of GPS. But I can tell you that we give priority to Sarawak first.

“There are a lot of stories going on in Peninsular Malaysia. There are people who want the prime minister to stay on and another who wants him to be replaced with another leader,” he said.

He said GPS’ name is being mentioned by both sides.

Abang Johari said what is important is Sarawak must strengthen itself.

“We work hard, we unite among ourselves and then we implement our plans for Sarawak,” he added.

Abang Johari, who is also the state’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said this year’s State Budget has given a large allocation for development.

“We will upgrade our power and water supplies, upgrade our road connectivity and build bridges.

“All these will stimulate our economy. Our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is expected to register five to six per cent this year, better than the projection for Malaysia,” he added.

He said Sarawak has a bright future and is on track to achieve the target of becoming a developed state in 2030.