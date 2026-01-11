KOTA BHARU, Jan 11 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) will increase its personnel in border states to strengthen enforcement against drug smuggling.

Bukit Aman JSJN director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the states given priority include Perlis, Kedah and Kelantan following a high record of smuggling cases.

“Last year alone, 62 large-scale drug smuggling attempts were thwarted at the borders of these three states.

“Twenty-five per cent or 15 of the cases were detected via illegal routes along the Kelantan-Thailand border,” he said during a special press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He said that although many illegal jetties in Kelantan have been demolished, smuggling syndicates are resorting to tactics and unregistered lanes to carry out their activities.

“Therefore, if there are additional posts, these border states will be given priority to further strengthen field operations,” he said. — Bernama