MIRI, Jan 11 — The Miri City Council (MCC), Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) and Public Works Department (JKR) have been directed to take immediate action to address flash flood issues in several parts of the city, particularly in the Senadin area.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, who is also the Senadin assemblyman, said that during an inspection of the flood-affected areas in Senadin on Sunday morning, he found water levels in several streams and outlets to be higher than usual, preventing floodwater from discharging effectively into nearby rivers.

“As such, DID will be tasked to look into this immediately, including clearing, widening and dredging certain streams where necessary,” he told reporters when met at a function on Sunday.

He added that the relevant agencies have been instructed to carry out the works as soon as possible.

Lee also highlighted drainage issues along Jalan Ilmu and parts of Desa Senadin, where one side of the drain is elevated and overgrown with vegetation.

“This has worsened the situation. MCC will carry out immediate clearing works, including unsealing and clearing drains and removing vegetation, especially in Desa Ilmu and Desa Senadin, which are the most severely affected areas,” he said.

Explaining the recurring floods in Senadin, Lee said the detention pond in the area was already at a high water level, limiting its ability to discharge excess water during heavy rain.

“This issue must be resolved, both at the detention pond and the outlet,” he said.

On the flood situation, Lee said that as of Sunday morning, floodwaters had receded in most areas, except in Desa Senadin.

He added that conditions along the main road had improved significantly, with only one short stretch still inundated.

During the visit, Lee said he and his team met residents in Desa Indah, Desa Murni and Desa Senadin to gather feedback, while inspections were also carried out on drainage outlets in the affected locations.

Responding to criticism over delays in executing the projects, Lee said the focus has always been on completing the projects and resolving the problem rather than making repeated announcements.

He thus called on residents to be patient, noting that plans are already in place to mitigate flooding not only in Senadin but across Miri through three major drainage projects that are either ongoing or have been approved.

Lee added that the proposals for these projects were first submitted in early 2023.

“The public must understand that such projects require time due to government procedures.

“There are processes involved, including consultant appointments, studies, design, costing, siting approvals, land surveys and, in some cases, land acquisition. These procedures cannot be bypassed,” he added. — The Borneo Post