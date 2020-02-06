Sarawak man killed after collision with lorry carrying medical waste

The damaged car after a head-on collision with a truck laden with medical waste in Saratok, February 6, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Saratok Fire and Rescue Department

KUCHING, Feb 6 — A 71-year old man was killed after a car he was driving collided head-on with a 10-tonne bonded lorry laden with medical waste on Jalan Kedap in Saratok, Betong Division, this morning.

A Saratok Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the deceased was identified as Jonathan Tingang anak Empeni, the only person inside the car.

“We have handed over the deceased’s body to the Saratok police for further action,” the spokesman said.

He said the lorry driver, however, was unhurt in the mishap which occurred about 8.30am, adding that the truck was not damaged in the collision with the car.

In a separate accident in Miri, a garbage lorry was damaged after its engine caught fire, injuring one worker while two other workers were unhurt this morning.

He said the injured worker, John Jokok, was later sent to the Miri General Hospital for treatment.

A Miri Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the lorry was on its rounds collecting household rubbish about 7.40am when its engine suddenly caught fire in front of the 12th battalion of the General Operation Force headquarters along the Miri-Bintulu road.

He said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.