PTPTN announces 4pc dividend for depositors

An employee serves a customer at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has announced a four per cent dividend for 2019 for two of its Skim Simpanan Pendidikan Nasional (SSPN), namely SSPN-i and SSPN-i Plus.

PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the fund also distributed an additional one per cent dividend to those who opened their SSPN accounts before 2017 and met certain requirements.

"It is to promote long-term and quality investment.

"Although the global economic situation is challenging, thankfully we managed to give our depositors a four per cent dividend," he said via an official post on Facebook yesterday.

He had also announced the matter at a press conference here earlier yesterday.

He said PTPTN had recorded deposits totalling RM1.37 billion in the SSPN scheme for 2019, the highest ever in its history.

He said this was an increase of RM240 million or 21.24 per cent over the previous year.

In addition, PTPTN also managed to increase SSPN's profits to RM205.27 million, representing a rise of RM41.73 million or 25.52 per cent over the previous year.

"I am very grateful that due to the hard work and efficiency of my team at PTPTN, we set another two new records," he said.

Wan Saiful said the success also reflected the team's determination to improve the fund and help realise the Pakatan Harapan government's shared prosperity vision. — Bernama



