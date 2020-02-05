1MDB scandal: Court sets Feb 19 to hear application to forfeit money seized from Johor Baru BN

The money, allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission last year.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The High Court here set February 19 to hear the application by the prosecution to forfeit to the government RM677,872.55 seized from the Johor Baru Barisan Nasional (BN) division.

The money, allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last year.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh set the date after the case management today, which was attended by deputy public prosecutor Samihah Rhazali, and lawyers Datuk Syed Faisal Al-Edros Syed Abdullah Al-Edros and Syahrul Syazwan Salehin, representing Johor Baru BN.

Ahmad Shahrir also fixed February 10 for the prosecution to file their submissions, and February 14 for the lawyers to file their submissions in reply.

On September 27 last year, High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali allowed the prosecution’s application to include Johor Baru BN office bearers in the forfeiture notice.

Prior to that, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya reportedly said that commission had filed civil forfeiture suit under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 against 41 respondents to recover 1MDB-related money totalling RM270 million.

She said the money disbursed to these 41 respondents came from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s personal bank account. — Bernama