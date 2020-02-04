RM32.7m allocated for Sabah e-government system this year, says state education and innovation minister

A total of RM32.7 million has been allocated to implement the Sabah electronic government (e-government) system this year. — AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 4 — A total of RM32.7 million has been allocated to implement the Sabah electronic government (e-government) system this year, said state Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Yusof Yacob.

He said through this provision his ministry had been tasked with overseeing the development of information and communications technology (ICT) in Sabah.

“To enhance the effectiveness of the SabahNet network, nearly 200 new locations of government offices will be connected to SabahNet. This move will bring the total number of offices which are linked by the network to more than 700.

“In addition, network speed performance will be increased to a minimum of 30 megabits per second (Mbps) to 100Mbps for offices located outside Kota Kinabalu, while the Sabah state administrative centre is in the process of upgrading to at least 1 gigabit per second (1Gbps). However, all these improvements depend on the availability of robust telecommunications infrastructure, especially the fibre optic network,” he said.

He said this when officiating the closing ceremony of the workshop titled “Sabah Digital Infrastructure Lab” here today.

Commenting on the workshop, Yusof said it was organised by his ministry for the first time by bringing together ICT industry players from various sectors and agencies of the Sabah and federal government, communications companies, ICT associations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“This workshop is a great platform to discuss new ideas and technologies, challenges and obstacles as well as to expand our thinking on planning towards the creation of the new Sabah ICT Blueprint and to achieve the goal of making Sabah a digital state by 2025,” he said. — Bernama