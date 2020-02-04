RM23.2m allocated to implement 5G demonstration project in Penang, says Zairil

Zairil Khir Johari said RM23.2 million was allocated for the implementation of the 5G demonstration project (5GDP) in Penang. ― Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 4 — A sum of RM23.2 million was allocated for the implementation of the 5G demonstration project (5GDP) in Penang, said state Public Works, Utilities and Flood-Mitigation Committee chairman, Zairil Khir Johari.

He said the allocation was a full investment by the Network Facility Providers (NFPs) and Network Service Providers (NSPs).

“A total of three verticals have been identified and approved by the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission), namely smart city, industry and tourism which cover 19 use cases,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Earlier, Zairil officiated at a telecommunications infrastructure briefing session attended by representatives of government and private sector agencies, as well as telecommunications companies.

He said the use cases would be implemented by seven NFP and NSP companies, involving eight strategic partners from the relevant agencies, academics, manufacturing industry and tourism industry.

“To support the implementation of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP), the state government is developing the Penang Connectivity Master Plan (PCMP) which will involve the development and improvement of the telecommunications policy in the state in a more comprehensive and integrated manner.

“This comprehensive and integrated approach involves planning of telecommunications development plans, improving governance and consumer awareness programmes,” he said.

Zairil also said that the state government had now drawn up a standard operating procedure (SOP) for residents objecting to the telecommunications towers so that they could forward their objections based on evidence and to the right channels.

“However, the state government will continue to provide detailed information to them (complainants) and hope that all initiatives taken by either the federal government or state government can be carried out smoothly without facing unreasonable objections,” he added.

Penang is the first of six states in Malaysia to launch a 5G demonstration project for a duration of six months from last Dec 16.

The seven telecommunications service providers involved in the 5GDP are Celcom Axiata Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, YTL Communications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad and edotco Malaysia Sdn Bhd. — Bernama