Mujahid meets MCMC to act against Nur Sajat’s ’umrah’ social media posts

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof said the meeting with MCMC was held so that prompt action could be taken against Nur Sajad. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof yesterday held a meeting with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over an issue involving controversial entrepreneur, Nur Sajat in Mecca.

In a statement yesterday, Mujahid said the meeting with MCMC was held so that prompt action could be taken following the uploading of numerous photos and video by Nur Sajat who wore the clothes of women umrah pilgrims which went viral on the social media.

‘‘I will take firm step over the action of [Nur Sajat] who uploaded photos and video of [her] wearing women’s prayer garments when in Mecca which viraled on the social media and led rise to discomfort among Muslims. Immediate action will be taken by MCMC,’’ he said after holding the meeting at his office at the Islamic Complex in Putrajaya.

He said the prompt action to hold the meeting with MCMC was because the agency had the power to curb any social media which uploaded contents that create unease especially to Muslims.

Meanwhile, Mujahid also had a meeting with the minor haj tourism agency Albayt Travel (M) Sdn Bhd, which handled Nur Sajat and his family’s trip to the holy land, to determine the actual situation that transpired in Mecca.

After the discussion with the agency, Mujahid said Nur Sajat must perform the minor haj as a man based on the haj muzakarah (discussion) ruling concerning the performing of minor haj involving the mukhannas (hermaphrodite/transsexual) group. — Bernama