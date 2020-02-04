Mohammadin: VM2020 campaign to target new markets

Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said the ministry will restructure its VM2020 campaign to focus on new markets following the 2019 novel coronavirus infection.― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 4 — Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will restructure its Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020) campaign to focus on new markets following the 2019 novel coronavirus infection.

Its minister Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi said due to the spread of the virus, originated in Wuhan, China, tourist arrivals from the republic has dropped significantly.

Without mentioning the actual number, he stressed that tourists from China made up 11 per cent of tourist arrivals last year.

“What is also troubling is the reaction and the worries of Malaysians, especially those who work in the tourism industry, on the infection risk and the negative impact to tourist arrivals to Malaysia,” he said in a press conference after chairing the Tourism Recovery Action Committee meeting here today.

The meeting discussed plans and strategies to restore the country’s tourism industry due the coronavirus outbreak that had affected tourism globally.

He said among new markets the ministry is targeting are European countries, Australia, Middle-East, Central Asia, Russia and East Asia such Japan and South Korea.

He said MOTAC has also devised ‘Quick Win’ strategy, for neighbouring ASEAN member countries as an alternative campaign to restore the country’s tourism.

The ministry will organise town hall beginning Feb 10 until next month in several states to meet with the industry players to get their input on on ways to restore the tourism sector, he said.

“Apart from that I have also discussed with Selangor, Penang, Johor and Sabah state governments to come out with the best solution to restore tourism in their respective states,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tourism Malaysia has been directed to intensify the ‘Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’ promotional campaign activities alongside industry players to strengthen domestic tourism.

“MOTAC is also ready to have intensive discussion with Malaysia Airlines, Malindo and AirAsia to explore new routes especially to Europe, Middle East and Central Asia, as many flights to China has been suspended for the time being,” he said. — Bernama