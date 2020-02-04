Health D-G: Chinese girl in Langkawi with coronavirus cured, allowed to fly home

The unnamed four-year-old Chinese girl (in her father’s arms) who was infected with the 2019-nCoV had undergone treatment and has been given the all-clear to return home to China. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — In what is possibly Malaysia’s first success story since the 2019-nCoV outbreak here, a four-year-old Chinese girl who was treated for the coronavirus in Langkawi has been fully cured.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the girl, who had been reported to be infected with the dreaded virus last January 29, had undergone treatment at the Hospital Sultanah Maliha in Langkawi, Kedah and has been given the all-clear to return home to China.

“This case shows the 2019-nCoV is treatable and the patient can recover fully, as many other cases in China have been reported.

“The perception that this disease is fatal to those who contract it is inaccurate,” he wrote on his Facebook page tonight.

He included several snapshots of the unnamed girl, saying they were released with permission from her family for publication.

Dr Noor Hisham said the last two repeated clinical tests performed on the girl showed she no longer had the virus.

He congratulated the Langkawi hospital for its care and treatment of the child.

Malaysia currently had 10 official cases of the 2019-nCoV infections, five of whom had been patients-under-investigation and the rest, those who had been in close contact.

Of the latter five, four are in Hospital Sungai Buloh and one is in Johor’s Hospital Permai.

Nine of the confirmed cases involve Chinese nationals.

The last was today confirmed by the Health Ministry to be a 41-year-old Malaysian man from Selangor who contracted the virus while in Singapore for a work meeting, which included China nationals.

The unnamed Malaysian man is currently being treated in an isolation ward at Sungai Buloh Hospital.