Coronavirus case in Desa Tebrau? Johor Health Department denies viral Facebook claims

The Johor Health Department has denied allegations on a Facebook post that claimed that the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has reached Desa Tebrau. — Picture from Facebook/Jabatan Kesihatan Negeri Johor

JOHOR BARU, Feb 4 — The Johor Health Department has denied claims spreading through social media that the novel 2019-nCoV outbreak has reached Desa Tebrau here.

The department urged the public not to believe the allegations on Facebook, which also included a video showing two people white protection suits.

“The Johor Health Department would like to state that the statement is untrue. The public is advised not to spread any fake news that will cause panic,” it said in a statement on its official Facebook page today.

It added that it had filed a police report about the allegation.

The Johor Health Department also gave a warning that those found disseminating fake news can be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

Those convicted can be fined up to RM50,000, or serve a year in jail, or both.

An additional RM1,000 fine can also be imposed for each day the fake news is spread after conviction.

A 12-second video showing two men dressed in white safety suits escorting a third man purported to be infected with the 2019-nCoV virus into a Health Ministry ambulance has been circulating on social media here.

According to the Facebook post that has since gone viral, the third man was sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for treatment. The post did not explain the reason for the protection gear.

It also falsely advised the public to avoid going to night markets and shopping malls to avoid contracting 2019-nCoV.