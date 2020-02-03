More than 42,000 people undergo health screening at three gateways into Kelantan

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KOTA BARU, Feb 3 — The Kelantan Health Department has conducted health screenings on 42,073 people who passed through three major gateways at the Malaysia-Thailand border to get into the state.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the screenings were conducted at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex in Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat; in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, and in Bukit Bunga, Tanah Merah.

He said the number of screenings was taken from data of thermal scanner screenings conducted at the three gateways from January 9 until February 2.

He added that those screened were both Malaysians and non-citizens who entered the country.

“The thermal scanners are placed at the three gateways and we also station three or four staff there.

“There are also staff from other units at each ICQS complex who can conduct further checks if required,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Zaini said the thermal scanners are only to scan people with fevers and are not specific to any virus or disease.

The department will also be alerted by the Immigration Department of anyone going through who is from an epidemic area.

“The Immigration Department will usually inform us if there is anyone who is coming from an epidemic area so that we can take further action,” he said. To date, he said, no-one in the state has been detected with the 2019 novel coronavirus. — Bernama