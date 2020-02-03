Coronavirus: Melaka Hospital provides six isolation rooms

People are seen wearing protective masks at the arrival hall in KLIA 2, Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Feb 3 — The Melaka Hospital provides six isolation rooms at the Special Wards in Block E of the hospital to house patients under investigation (PUI) for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and other infectious diseases such as Influenza and Mers-Cov.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman, Low Chee Leong said the Melaka Hospital was among 26 hospitals identified by the Ministry of Health to provide complete equipment as a preparatory measure to handle coronavirus cases requiring further examination and treatment.

‘‘I am told the hospital has held a special meeting to discuss the coronavirus issue as a preparatory measure to face it, but to date, no case is reported in Melaka,’’ he told reporters after visiting the Isolation Wards of the Melaka Hospital here today.

Also present was Melaka Health Department deputy director (Medical) Dr Zuraini Zainal and Melaka Hospital director Dr Zaharimah Abdul Kadir.

Low said early screening for coronavirus cases starts at the Emergency and Trauma Department (ETD) and patients would be placed in the special ETD room to undergo examination and observation if they had symptoms of the disease before being placed in the Special Ward in accordance with the stipulated procedure.

He said the handling and monitoring of coronavirus cases in Melaka would be monitored by the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) of the Melaka Health Department which acts as an operations and co-ordination centre when outbreaks and disasters take place.

‘‘In addition, the health personnel at the Melaka Hospital who act as the frontliners are trained and are always prepared in managing coronavirus cases and other infectious diseases,’’ he said.

In the meantime, he said the Melaka Hospital would also brief in stages about 3,400 personnel at all levels on coronavirus at the hospital in preparation for facing the coronavirus infection. — Bernama