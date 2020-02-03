Construction of comm towers under NFCP 1 to start mid-February

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo giving a speech at the Minister’s Message’s event at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry in Putrajaya February 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 3 — Construction of new communication towers at 152 locations in 93 mukim throughout the country to provide 3G and 4G cellular services under the National Fiberisation Connectivity Plan (NFCP) will commence in the middle of February, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the project is the NFCP 1 initiative undertaken by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to improve digital infrastructure in areas that have no or limited access to 3G and 4G coverage.

NFCP 2, meanwhile, involve plans to build new communication towers in at least 500 locations in 210 mukims throughout the country to provide 3G and 4G coverage, he said.

“This project (NFCP 2) is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year,” he said at the Minister’s Message event at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry here today.

NFCP 1 (first phase of the NFCP) involves eight states namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Terengganu and Sabah while the second phase (NFCP 2) includes two other states — Melaka and Sarawak.

Gobind said MCMC was also working with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) to provide high-speed broadband coverage with speeds up to 1Gbps in 37 selected industrial areas.

This project is part of the NFCP and INDUSTRY4WRD initiative that is expected to further spur digital economic activities in these areas, he said.

Launched by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on Sept 19, 2019, the NFCP is a five-year plan (2019-2023) aimed at providing digital connectivity that is sustainable, comprehensive, of high quality and affordable for the wellbeing of the rakyat (people) and progress of the nation besides preparing Malaysia to face the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0)

“Overall, the cost of implementation of the NFCP is estimated at RM21.6 billion for the five-year period and is expected to generate 20,000 job opportunities for the rakyat,” said Gobind. — Bernama