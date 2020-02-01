Temple committee advises Thaipusam festival visitors to take precautions against spread of coronavirus

Committee chairman Tan Sri R. Nadarajah said visitors to the Batu Caves Sri Mahamariamman Temple during the Thaipusam festival next week should take care of their personal hygiene and wear masks to cover their mouths and noses to minimise the spread of the virus. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Batu Caves Sri Mahamariamman Temple Devasthanam committee is advising visitors attending the Thaipusam festival in Batu Caves from February 6 to 8 to take extra precautions, following the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Committee chairman Tan Sri R. Nadarajah said visitors should take care of their personal hygiene and wear masks to cover their mouths and noses to minimise the spread of the virus.

On another matter concerning a viral posting on social media claiming that Thaipusam celebrations would be cancelled to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country, he said a police report would be lodged if the sharing of fake news escalated.

“Minister Gobind Singh Deo has already said that Thaipusam celebrations will proceed as scheduled, so please don’t share any fake news that Thaipusam gatherings will be cancelled,” he told the media during a press conference at the Batu Caves Devasthanam auditorium here yesterday.

The festival is expected to receive about 150,000 devotees, with medical personnel numbering about 1,800 on standby.

Meanwhile, Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said sufficient numbers of police personnel would be deployed to ensure the celebration goes on smoothly. — Bernama