Anwar: PKR will continue to support Warisan

File photo of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

TAWAU, Feb 1 — PKR will continue to give its support to Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and work together in developing Sabah, said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the existing collaboration between the two parties should be optimised to ensure development could be carried out more effectively in the state.

“A strong cooperation among government leaders brings benefit for the Sabah people,” he said at a Chinese New Year open house for the Tawau parliamentary constituency here today.

Anwar said the government, under Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, is working hard to enhance development and attract more tourists to Sabah.

He said a leader should focus on generating economy for the people.

He said the people should also not engage in racial polemics, which are intentionally created to cause discord among the races.

The people in the peninsula should learn from Sabah on the close relationship among the people of various races, he added. — Bernama