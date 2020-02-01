Op Selamat records 215 deaths in 14 days

Selangor continued to record the highest number of fatalities with 35 cases, followed by Johor (34), Pahang and Sarawak (20 respectively) and Kelantan 18 cases. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — A total of 215 deaths were recorded in the 14 days of Op Selamat 16/2020 since it was mounted on January 18, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said motorcyclists and pillion riders topped the list of fatalities with 139 victims, adding that 191 fatal crashes were recorded.

Selangor continued to record the highest number of fatalities with 35 cases, followed by Johor (34), Pahang and Sarawak (20 respectively) and Kelantan 18 cases.

“During the period, 21,941 road crashes were recorded. Selangor recorded the highest number with 6,162 cases, followed by Johor (3,367), Kuala Lumpur (2,469), Perak (1,833), Penang (1,761), Negri Sembilan (1,070) and Kedah (1,003).

“Meanwhile 936 cases were reported in Pahang, Melaka (821), Sarawak (713), Sabah (663), Kelantan (466), Terengganu (424), and Perlis (73),” he said in a statement today.

He added that 373,212 summonses were issued, of which 235,966 were for offences in relation to use of mobile phone while driving, flouting traffic lights, driving over speed limits, using emergency lanes, cutting queue and overtaking on double lines. — Bernama