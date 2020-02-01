Malaysian divers back in M’sia from China are free of coronavirus, undergoing further tests, say national amateur swimming union

National elite diving athlete Cheong Jun Hoong speaks to reporters at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil March 23, 2018. NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said Jun Hoong had not yet decided on the date of her return to Malaysia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Malaysian diving squad which was training in Chengdu, China, and returned to Malaysia yesterday following the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak there, is confirmed to be free of infection, said Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) honorary secretary Mae Chan.

“They returned in good health with no fever or coughing. They were sent to the National Sports Institute (NSI) this morning to undergo further tests.

“They will not go to China until the situation there returns to normal,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

The divers who returned comprise Leong Mun Yee, Pandelela Rinong, Wendy Ng Yan Yee, Kimberly Bong and Enrique Harold, while 2017 world champion Cheong Jun Hoong has stayed back to continue training under former national coach Yang Zhuliang in Qinhuangdao.

Mae Chan said the national squad was well cared for during their time in China, with preventive measures put in place and body temperature checked every day.

The divers will undergo intensive training in Malaysia until the Grand Prix in Rostock, Germany to be held from February 20-23, and the World Series in Montreal, Canada from February 28 to March 1.

Meanwhile, National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said Jun Hoong had not yet decided on the date of her return to Malaysia.

“Jun Hoong still wants to be there and is comfortable training there. The place where he is training is located far from areas affected by the coronavirus,” Ahmad Shapawi said, adding that the diver and his coach were continuously monitoring the situation over there.

“If there are any concerns, Jun Hoong will definitely return to Malaysia”, he added.

According to previous plans, Pandelela and Mun Yee were supposed to have returned to Malaysia on February 2 to renew their visas, followed by the return of Wendy, Kimberly and Enrique on February 13. Jun Hoong was scheduled to return on March 14.

The South China Morning Post has reported that the death toll in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259, with 11,791 cases confirmed. — Bernama