17 Orang Asli students enrol in skills training at ILP Ipoh

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — A total of 17 Orang Asli students from Cameron Highlands have enrolled in skills training at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) Ipoh, Perak.

The Human Resources Ministry, in a statement today, said the enrolment is in line with the Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran’s initiative in exposing the community to the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

“Seven Orang Asli students who are currently studying at the institute for almost a year will help the new batch to adapt into their new environment and skills training such air-conditioner repair, ceramic moulding and other technical courses.

“We have been getting good response on our initiative to introduce skills training to the community and now we hear that Orang Asli from Kelantan and other states are also interested to enrol at our ILPS,” it said.

The community will also be given explanation on job opportunities waiting for the students, and how the courses could improve the community’s economic status.

The ministry, through the Manpower Department (JTM), is ready to offer TVET courses at diploma and certificate levels (Malaysian Skills Certificate or SKM 1-3), as well as short term courses to the community.

It also said that Kula Segaran is scheduled to attend a special programme in Kampung Sungai Ruil, Cameron Highlands, on March 28, to personally see the progress of the Orang Asli TVET initiative. — Bernama