Home minister: Govt committee will decide if there is a need to expand entry ban to more Chinese cities

A girl wearing a mask plays with a scooter outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

PAGOH, Jan 31 — The Home Ministry will expand the entry restrictions on Chinese visitors from Wuhan to other cities to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the country only if such a decision is made by a special committee chaired by the Health Ministry.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the various agencies under the ministry will comply and perform the necessary task upon instruction from the national-level committee on the matter.

He said the committee, of which the Home Ministry is also a member, is chaired by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad who will make such decisions.

“If the World Health Organisation (WHO) declares it a global public emergency, we need to be careful about whether Malaysia should step up such restrictions as currently, we are only suspending entry to travellers from Wuhan in China.

“If the committee decides that there should be further restrictions and the Cabinet agrees, the Home Ministry will implement it immediately,” said Muhyiddin during a press conference here today.

He said this after opening the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Pagoh division meeting and also its Youth and Women’s wings at the Dewan Serbaguna Pagoh here today.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president was accompanied by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

This morning, WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, following confirmation of human-to-human transmission.

On Monday, the government decided to temporarily suspend all immigration facilities such as visa-free entry, Visa On Arrival, e-visas and manual visas to travellers from China, especially from the city of Wuhan in Hubei province and its surrounding areas.