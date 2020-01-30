Death toll rises to 183 on 12th day of Ops Selamat

An aerial view of Johor-bound traffic on the North-South Highway January 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — A total of 183 deaths from 166 fatal road crashes were recorded until today, the 12th day of road safety operation, ‘Ops Selamat’ that was launched on January 18 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year.

Bukit Aman Department of Investigation and Enforcement (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said the highest number of fatalities involved motorcyclists and pillion riders with 119 deaths recorded.

Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities with 28 cases, followed by Johor (24), Sarawak (16) while Pahang and Kelantan each had 15 cases.

“During the same period, of the 18,830 road crashes nationwide, Selangor had the highest number with 5,302, followed by Johor (2,944), Kuala Lumpur (2,095) and Perak (1,584),” he said in a statement here.

A total of 313,936 summonses were issued with 197,454 summonses covering the six major offences including using a mobile phone while driving, beating traffic lights, driving over the speed limit, misusing emergency lanes, cutting queues and overtaking on double lines.

Op Selamat 16/2020, launched on January 18, will end on February 1. — Bernama