Four more nabbed for spreading fake coronavirus news

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Four more people were arrested following an operation in three states by the police and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for allegedly spreading fake news about 2019-nCoV coronavirus infections.

A statement by the MCMC said the four individuals, aged 24 to 49, were arrested during the separate raids in Melaka, Kedah and Pahang earlier today.

Among those arrested was a 49-year-old part-time tutor from Alor Setar, Kedah, two pharmaceutical assistants, aged 25 and 30, from Peringgit and Merlimau in Melaka, and a 24-year-old student from a public university in Kuantan, Pahang.

The four were arrested for their alleged involvement and to assist investigations into posts made on Facebook and Twitter containing fake information related to the spread of 2019-nCoV on January 25, 26, and 27.

Senarai berita palsu berkenaan novel #coronavirus di negara ini.



Kenyataan rasmi mengenai novel coronavirus hanya dikeluarkan KKM dari semasa ke semasa. #WuhanCoronovirus#2019nCoV pic.twitter.com/P3Asn2gGF9 — KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) January 29, 2020

Earlier this morning, MCMC announced the arrest of a 34-year-man from Bangi, Selangor, also over his alleged connection to fake news being spread on Facebook over the coronavirus situation.

The statement today also confirmed that four smartphones, two SIM cards and two memory cards believed to be used to commit the offence were seized from the suspects.

All four suspects are being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum RM50,000 fine or one-year imprisonment or both, and can also be fined up to RM1,000 per day an offence is committed after a conviction.