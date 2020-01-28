IGP says more individuals to be called over 1MDB-related audio recordings released by MACC

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said more individuals will be called to give statements with regard to investigations into the recent release of nine audio recordings by the MACC. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — More individuals will be called to give statements with regard to investigations into the recent release of nine audio recordings by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today.

“We called Baling MP, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, last night to give a statement,” he added, during a press conference after the launch of a corporate video for Bukit Aman’s Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department, held at the Royal Malaysian Police College in Cheras here.

On the authenticity of the voices in the recording, Abdul Hamid said his team needed more time to investigate and ascertain all the voices.

On January 8, the MACC released the audio recordings of conversations which allegedly comprise, among others, the leak of information from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to Datuk Seri Najib Razak during his tenure as prime minister. There are also conversations concerning investigations into sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The recordings are believed to involve Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor; former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, a prominent foreigner and several other individuals too.

It is understood that police visited the MACC headquarters on Jan 16 to take a statement from current chief commissioner Latheefa Koya to assist with investigations into the recordings. — Bernama