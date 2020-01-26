PM, Cabinet ministers celebrate CNY open house

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah attending the 2020 Chinese New Year Open House organised by Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng and Klang Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCCI) at Klang Hokkien Association Hall, on January 26,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, Jan 26 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and several other Cabinet ministers today attended the Chinese New Year (CNY) 2020 open house hosted by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Klang Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCCI), here.

Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, both looked ravishing in pink and red arrived at about 11 am were welcomed by Lim.

Some cabinet ministers also seen at the celebration were Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad and Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok, besides KCCCI chairman Tan Sri Lim Kuang Sia.

At the open house, some one thousand people from various communities were entertained with lion dance and other traditional performances representing the multicultural of Malaysia.

Dr Mahathir, Dr Siti Hasmah and the other guests also participated in the traditional tossing of the ‘yee sang’ salad that symbolises good fortune, prosperity and all things profitable.

Meanwhile, Lim in his speech said that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, in representing all Malaysians must devote their energy on ensuring the prosperity of the country for the good of the people.

“We will face all challenges to protect our economy and to ensure economic growth is maintained so that sustainable cost of living for the people,” he said.

Lim also expressed confidence that the country’s economy this year will be better than last year.

He said this year, which was a rat year for the Chinese community, had started with the happy news of the North-South Highway toll restructuring, which saw its rate reduced by 18 per cent from Feb 1.

“This is the first time the toll has been reduced. Previously, it had only gone up but after the change of government, something that we thought will never happen, has happened. Congratulations to all government members under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir,” he said. — Bernama