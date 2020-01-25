Kluang MP denies playing down drink driving incidents

Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi speaks to Malay Mail during an interview at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR Jan 24 — Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi today denied that she had said drunk driving incidents were being blown out of proportion.

An image of Wong with quotes that she had played down drunk driving incidents was shared on social media today.

Responding to the image, Wong said: “Slander! I have never made any statement like the one on Twitter handle @Dean24924388, Instagram account @pemantaumalaysiabaru and Facebook accounts “Putera Aduka” (putera.aduka.7921) and “Hairizam Rahmat”

“This disgusting and slanderous lies that’s being spread a day before Chinese New Year on the night I’m having my reunion dinner is overboard,” Wong said in a statement.

“This is not a racial issue and I take very seriously matters pertaining to drunk driving,” she said, adding that anyone who breaks the law should be punished.

Wong urged those who were spreading lies to repent and not do evil deeds for the sake of politics.

“To these extremists, do not commit crimes just for the sake of politics.

“I will lodge a report to the authorities so they catch you and make you face justice,” she said.