EMGS chairman claims trial to money laundering charge

Education Malaysia Global Service (EMGS) chairman Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamed Shariff pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, Johor Baru, January 20, 2020, to a charge of smuggling RM150,000, two years ago. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 20 — Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) chairman, Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamed Shariff pleaded not guilty to a money laundering charge involving RM150,000 at the Sessions Court here today.

Abdul Rahman, 63, who is also a former director of the Knowledge Management Foundation made the plea after the charge was read before Judge Faiz Dziyauddin.

According to the charge sheet, Abdul Rahman, was accused of transferring RM150,000, allegedly from unlawful activities, from an international bank account belonging to Mudra Resources Sdn Bhd to an account belonging to him.

He allegedly committed the offence at a bank in Jalan Kebun Teh, here, on Dec 24, 2018.

He was charged under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti Money Laundering, Anti Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), which is punishable under Section 4 (1) of the same Act.

Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mokhtar prosecuted, while the accused was represented by counsel Datuk Salehuddin Saidin.

The court then set bail at RM30,000 with one surety and fixed Feb 20 for re-mention. — Bernama