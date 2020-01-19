Kimanis by-election post-mortem will identify youth support issues, says Syed Saddiq

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a press conference in Beranang, Semenyih February 20, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Jan 19 — The post-mortem on the Kimanis parliamentary by-election is important because from it we will be able to understand the issues of youth support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and find ways to regain their support, Bersatu Youth Wing (Armada) chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said.

The youth and Sports minister hoped following discussion with all PH leaders at the post-mortem, more effective formulas and strategies would be established to win back the support of young people.

“I think all the leaders will be present to discuss this matter at length. It is crucial to have the post-mortem for us to investigate and understand the problem and what we need to do together,” he said here today.

Earlier he attended a Bersatu Family Day at Bandar Hilir here. Also present were Melaka state executive councillors Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen and Datuk Noor Effendi Ahmad.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported to have said that PH would conduct a post-mortem to identify the exact cause of the defeat and how the people of Sabah view the government. — Bernama