Body of drowned student washes up on Dungun beach; three more still missing

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department personnel conduct a search and rescue operation for four missing students along the shores of Pantai Teluk Bidara in Dungun January 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

DUNGUN, Jan 19 — The body of a Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Polytechnic (PSMZA) student, who went missing along with three others, while having a swim at Pantai Teluk Bidara on Friday was found at 7.30am today.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 2 chief Azman Alias said members of the public stumbled upon the body, believed to be that of Muhammad Zul Fahmi Zuki on the beach near Mayang Sari Resort, here.

“The body was found within eight kilometres from the location the victim and his friends were last seen. The body has been taken to the Dungun Hospital Forensic Unit for identification,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

According to Azman, the team is now actively conducting a search and rescue for the three other victims at the same location where the body was found up to Kuala Dungun and Teluk Gadung Beach.

In the incident at about 6.30pm on Friday, Muhamad Luqman Hakim Al Rashid Mohamed Sabarudin; Muhammad Zul Fahmi; Muhammad Ikhwan Ahmad Azhan; and Mohamad Amir Izzudin Zulkiflee, all aged 21 were said to be bathing at a rocky area when they slipped and were swept away by the waves. — Bernama