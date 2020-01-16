Cloud seeding if Penang dam levels drop greatly

The water level at the Air Itam Dam is at 62 per cent as of January 15, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 16 — There has been abnormally low rainfall in the past four months in Penang, but the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) will only recommend cloud seeding to the state government if dam levels drop to 30 per cent.

“We will monitor the water level at the dams (Air Itam and Teluk Bahang). PBAPP is also sending more water to Penang Island from Seberang Perai to maintain the level at Air Itam,” PBAPP chief executive officer, Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa, told Bernama today.

Presently, the PBAPP website shows that the effective capacity at the Air Itam dam is 61.5 per cent, at Teluk Bahang it is 39 per cent and at the Mengkuang dam in Seberang Perai it is 73.6 per cent.

During this period of heightened alert, Jaseni said Penangites should use water judiciously to avoid a water-rationing exercise and ensure there is enough water supply till April, when rain is expected.

“Avoid hosing your home and vehicle. Use a broom and mop instead. Wash your car or motorcycle less frequently, and use a bucket of water and sponge,” he said. — Bernama