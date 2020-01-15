Police to revoke permits of firearms used for poaching, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The police today warned that they will revoke firearm permits if the holders use their weapons for poaching.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police and the firearm licensing division will together monitor hunting hotspots to identify the offenders and revoke the permits.

Addressing a press conference in conjunction with the Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah meeting on the eradication of poaching, at the Police Training Centre, he warned people using firearms licensed by the police to cease poaching at once.

Currently, over 6,900 people hold firearm permits, he said.