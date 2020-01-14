‘Salam’ from Isa Samad to former Gegasan Abadi Properties board member a request for funds, court told

Tan Sri Isa Samad is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex, October 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The High Court was told today that the salam (greeting) from former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad to a former member of the board of directors of Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd (GAPSB), Ikhwan Zaidel was a request for funds.

Mohd Isa’s former special officer, Muhammad Zahid Md Arip, 53, said the greeting was sent through him.

He said this during re-examination by deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz on the 15th day of Mohd Isa’s trial for criminal breach of trust and corruption involving more than RM3 million in connection with the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS) by Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB) in Kuching, Sarawak.

Afzainizam: You said (in your previous testimony) that Ikhwan also understood about the ‘salam’?

Muhammad Zahid: Because he used to mention about wanting to give RM3 million.

Afzainizam: Mohd Isa’s lawyer (Datuk Salehuddin Saidin) suggested to you that you took the money?

Muhammad Zahid: It was my duty to receive the money from Ikhwan and give it to Tan Sri (Mohd Isa).

Afzainizam: Yesterday, you agreed with the lawyer that Mohd Isa did not ask you to convey the”salam” but you went ahead to convey Mohd Isa’s “salam” to Ikhwan.

Muhammad Zahid: Before that, I have been doing it many times. When I convey the salam”, Ikhwan will understand and will give money to Mohd Isa.

Muhammad Zahid, who was Mohd Isa’s special officer from six years since 2011, was also asked to explain on his conversation with Mohd Isa, who told him “Kalau diaorang bagi apa-apa nanti kau ambil lah” (if they give you anything, just take it).

He said the thing referred to was money.

The witness also told the court that he had no intention of giving a negative picture of Mohd Isa, but that he was only telling the truth.

Earlier, judge Hakim Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali Mohd Nazlan allowed the prosecution’s application to make some amendments to the date involving the corruption charge against Mohd Isa.

Mohd Isa, 71, is facing one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and nine counts of receiving bribes of more than RM3 million in connection with the purchase of MPHS by FICSB.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Felda Tower, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC here, between April 29, 2014 and Dec 15, 2015.— Bernama