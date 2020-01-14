AGC closes sexual harassment complaint against Anwar over lack of evidence

Anwar has always denied the allegations, pointing out that he had been campaigning for the Port Dickson by-election at the time of the alleged incident. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announced today that it will not pursue charges over Muhammed Yusoff Rawther’s claim that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim harassed him.

Solicitor General Datuk Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had conducted a thorough investigation to ascertain whether there was any offence under the Penal Code after it received two rival reports by Muhammed Yusoff and Anwar’s aide.

“Upon careful evaluation of all the evidence gathered in the Investigation Papers (IP) submitted by the PDRM, we found contradictions of material facts which could not support the prosecution of any person under Section 354 of the Penal Code, or for that matter under any other section of the Code.

“We also found there is insufficient evidence to prosecute on the reports lodged based on the evidence available in the investigation papers.

“In the circumstances, we agree with the recommendation of the PDRM that the case be closed. Consistent with the standard practice, investigations may be reopened if and when new evidence becomes available,” Engku Nor Faizah said in a statement here.

Muhammed Yusoff Rawther arrives at Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 17, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

The SG’s statement did not specifically name either Muhammed Yusoff or Anwar.

Engku Nor Faizah also explained that Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas had recused himself from all deliberations regarding this case due to the latter’s association with Anwar since the mid-1990s.

“This is consistent with the statement in the joint press release dated August 2, 2018 by me and the then solicitor general II in relation to the role of the attorney general on matters in which he may be previously involved.

“Thus, a team of deputy public prosecutors under my supervision were entrusted to evaluate the evidence and to make any decision thereon,” he said.

Muhammed Yusoff, who was previously linked to PKR, made a statutory declaration last year accusing Anwar of making unsolicited sexual advances at his residence in Segambut last year.

Anwar denied this and pointed out that he had been campaigning for the Port Dickson by-election at the time of the alleged incident.