Two-year-old girl found wandering streets of Kajang reunited with parents

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — A two-year-old girl who was found wandering in Taman Megah, Kajang near here on Friday has been reunited with her family.

Kajang Police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the girl’s mother, 35, contacted the police at about 2pm yesterday after the news of her missing child spread on social media.

He said the child’s parents who also live in the same neighbourhood (Taman Megah), came to the Kajang Police headquarters to claim their daughter by bringing official documents.

“It was told that the child went outside the house to play on her own through the front door that was closed but not locked,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

Ahmad Dzaffir expressed his appreciation to the media and public for helping to spread the news pertaining the lost girl until she was successfully found in a safe condition. — Bernama